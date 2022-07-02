Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3,214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

