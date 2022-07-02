Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

EQH stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

