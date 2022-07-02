Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Hubbell worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $181.55 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average of $189.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

