Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

