Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE:BLDR opened at $57.46 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.