Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,138 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after buying an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 492,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

