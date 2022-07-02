Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.01 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.