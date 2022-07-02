Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.