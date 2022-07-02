Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,084 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

