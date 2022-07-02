Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

