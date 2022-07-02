1,450 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 143,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 609.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $28.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $37.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

