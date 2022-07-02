Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

