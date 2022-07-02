Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OFG opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

