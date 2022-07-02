Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Cognex worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $13,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

