KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $214,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $662,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

