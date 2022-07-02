Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $210.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

