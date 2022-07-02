Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.