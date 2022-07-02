Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $217,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

