Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.74. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $252.56 and a one year high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

