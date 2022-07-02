Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

