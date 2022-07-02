Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Stifel Financial worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 555.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 277.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,004,000 after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

