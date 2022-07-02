Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 557,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.