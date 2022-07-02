Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of AGCO worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.62 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

