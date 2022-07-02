Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,487,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,781,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

