Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TRGP stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.