Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,847 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.37% of DT Midstream worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,768,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

