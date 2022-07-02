Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,233 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.