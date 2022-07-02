Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

OC stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.