Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $228,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Unilever by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $46.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.