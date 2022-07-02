Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 439 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of New York Times worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

