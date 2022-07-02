Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.05. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

