Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $57.72 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.