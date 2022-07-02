Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.15 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,670 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Kohl’s worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 332.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85,332 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 261,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.68 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

