Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 12,391 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of XPO Logistics worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.