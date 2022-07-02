Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 34,538 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,538 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

