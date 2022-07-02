Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of National Fuel Gas worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

