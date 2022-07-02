Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

