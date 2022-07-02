Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.34% of Ingredion worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

