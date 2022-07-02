Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.53 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Churchill Downs worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.