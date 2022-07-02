Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,969,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

