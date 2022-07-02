Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Lincoln Electric worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO opened at $124.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.35 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

