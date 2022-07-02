Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

