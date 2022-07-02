Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.84 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

