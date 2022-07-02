Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,008 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

