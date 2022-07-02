CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $51.39

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.39, but opened at $49.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 1,287 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,812.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 227,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

