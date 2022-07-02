Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.53. Approximately 8,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,355,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,756 shares of company stock worth $914,857. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 99.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

