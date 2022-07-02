Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 3.00. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.
About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevali Mining (TREVF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.