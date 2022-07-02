Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 3.00. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.66.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

