Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TLSNY stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
