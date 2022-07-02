Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.90

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGAL. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3602 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 548,798 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

