Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

