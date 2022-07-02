Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.
About Victory Square Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.